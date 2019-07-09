Liverpool were hoping that Alisson could solve their goalkeeper problems when they signed him last summer.

The Reds put a lot of faith in him as they signed him for £66.8 million from Roma.

Although concern was raised about the transfer fee, he's actually made that fee look like a bargain.

Alisson helped Liverpool to a quite incredible season and has established himself as the best goalkeeper around in the process.

The 26-year-old was immense in goal as Liverpool accumulated 97 points and lost just once in the Premier League.

He conceded just 19 goals and kept 21 clean sheets as he won the Premier League Golden Glove.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was also in fine form throughout Liverpool's triumphant Champions League campaign, where he again won the Golden Glove for his performances.

And Alisson was a key part once again as Brazil were crowned Copa America winners on Sunday night.

The former Roma stopper conceded just once in his side's success, meaning he won another Golden Glove.

He has become the first goalkeeper to win three Golden Gloves in the same season.

All in all, Alisson made 62 appearances for club and country in the 2018/19 season, keeping as many clean sheets as goals conceded (36).

His success both individually and collectively sees him among the contenders to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

The award has only been won once by a goalkeeper: all the way back in 1963 when the legendary Lev Yashin was given the trophy.

But, despite his success, Alisson doesn't think he should win the Ballon d'Or.

"I just limit myself to doing my job," Alisson said after beating Argentina in the Copa America semi-final, per Marca.

"There are a lot of top players aspiring for that prize. I'm just a goalkeeper."

Regardless whether he wins it or not, Alisson has proven in the 2018/19 season that he is the best in the business.

