Newcastle are the only Premier League club not to sign anyone this summer

It’s a little more than one month until the Premier League returns.

However, it’s been a fairly quiet summer in terms of transfers.

Manchester City have signed Rodri for £62.8 million, Manchester United have snapped up Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while even Tottenham have got involved, sealing deals for Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.

In fact, there’s just one club that are still yet to buy a player - Newcastle.

Ok, that might not be too alarming considering Arsenal have only signed young Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli and Liverpool have only signed 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg.

But when you remember that they’ve also lost Rafa Benitez this summer, a legendary figure at St. James’ Park, it starts to look even more of a nightmare for the Toon Army.

Also, Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon, Mo Diame & Kenedy have all left.

Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

And one Newcastle fan account has summed up the situation perfectly.

“#NUFC are the only Premier League club yet to sign a single player this transfer window.

First team players Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon, Mo Diame & Kenedy have all left the club.

Just over 1 month until the PL season starts. No manager. No hope.

#AshleyOut #BoycottArsenal”

There had been hope for Newcastle fans when Steven Gerrard was linked with the vacant managerial position.

However, the Rangers boss appeared to quickly dismiss that by saying: “Fake news. Not that I’m aware of.”

Newcastle’s search for a new manager continues.

There’s always Alan Pardew, whose eight-year contract he signed at the club in 2012 is still yet to expire…

