It’s a little more than one month until the Premier League returns.
However, it’s been a fairly quiet summer in terms of transfers.
Manchester City have signed Rodri for £62.8 million, Manchester United have snapped up Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while even Tottenham have got involved, sealing deals for Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.
In fact, there’s just one club that are still yet to buy a player - Newcastle.
Ok, that might not be too alarming considering Arsenal have only signed young Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli and Liverpool have only signed 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg.
But when you remember that they’ve also lost Rafa Benitez this summer, a legendary figure at St. James’ Park, it starts to look even more of a nightmare for the Toon Army.
Also, Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon, Mo Diame & Kenedy have all left.
And one Newcastle fan account has summed up the situation perfectly.
“#NUFC are the only Premier League club yet to sign a single player this transfer window.
First team players Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon, Mo Diame & Kenedy have all left the club.
Just over 1 month until the PL season starts. No manager. No hope.
#AshleyOut #BoycottArsenal”
There had been hope for Newcastle fans when Steven Gerrard was linked with the vacant managerial position.
However, the Rangers boss appeared to quickly dismiss that by saying: “Fake news. Not that I’m aware of.”
Newcastle’s search for a new manager continues.
There’s always Alan Pardew, whose eight-year contract he signed at the club in 2012 is still yet to expire…