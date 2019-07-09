Gareth Bale's 2018/19 with Real Madrid was certainly one to forget.

The Welsh superstar was once again hampered by injuries and his form didn't exactly go down very well with the club's harsh supporters.

He was booed regularly by Los Blancos fans and now finds himself at a crossroads in his career.

Finding a new club would surely benefit his career massively, but the money he is on in the Spanish capital is quite ridiculous.

According to the Guardian, Bale pockets around £600,000-a-week before tax at Real Madrid, a salary that most teams in the world will simply not match.

Well, apart from teams in the Chinese Super League.

As reported by El Chiringuito, Bale has received an offer from the Far East that would double his current wages.

That's right, Bale would earn around £1.2m-per-week, which equates to £62.4m for the year.

However, due to the fact that Chinese clubs have to pay a huge premium for foreign imports, the unnamed club want to sign Bale for free.

As you can imagine, Real have turned that down in a flash.

Los Blancos are desperate to raise funds in order to pursue moves for the likes of Paul Pogba this summer.

While getting Bale off the wage bill would be beneficial, the need for millions to fund transfer fees is simply too great.

And would Bale really want to move China at the age of 29?

He has struggled in recent years, but every football fan knows he is capable of starring for one of Europe's elite clubs if given the chance and a bit of luck.