A new wrestling war has broken out over the past few months as AEW's early rise and momentum has caught the attention of those in WWE.

Many see AEW as the first real competition for WWE since WCW rose to prominence and kicked off the Monday Night Wars during the 1990s.

To make sure they don't fall behind in a creative sense and to hopefully boost their TV ratings after strong performances from AEW, WWE hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live respectively.

WWE will be hoping that, under the influence of Heyman and Bischoff, WWE will stay ahead of AEW in the TV ratings once their weekly shows debuts in October.

During an interview with The Store Horsemen, via Wrestling Inc, Jon Moxley commented on WWE's new Executive Director hires as well as the state of the war between AEW and WWE.

Moxley is happy about the appointments as it likely means better wrestling for all fans of WWE.

The former WWE superstar said: “They definitely made some kind of move. Paul Heyman is really smart it sounds like that is a great idea. I just hope Vince lets them do their ideas.

"It’s not just ‘I made him head of creative, but I’m telling him what to do type of thing.’

“Eric Bischoff was behind the NWO, he also presided over some crappy WCW shows. He is probably pretty motivated to make you forget that part of the resume.

"The more wrestling that is good, the more fans that there are and the better it is for everybody.”

On the wrestling war between AEW and WWE, Moxley said we won't be having another repeat of the Monday Night Wars of the 1990s anytime soon.

He said: "This is not the Monday Night Wars. It would be a fool's errand to try and take them down, it wouldn't be good for the wrestling business to try and take them down.

"We are providing a good alternative, showing that there is a world outside of that."

Wrestling fans won't know just how competitive of an alternative AEW can be to WWE until their weekly show airs later this year.

However, all the early signs and their early momentum has given wrestling fans hope that AEW can push WWE to bring their A game to the ring once more.