It's fair to say that Dillian Whyte has taken his ongoing feud with Tyson Fury to the next level.

Whyte has repeatedly labelled the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ the ‘Gypsy Coward’ for changing his mind about a fight with him, and it goes without saying that it didn't go down well with Fury.

The pair have openly slated each other in public, with Fury stating in an interview on Monday that Whyte is a ‘b**ch,’ a ‘p***y,’ and a ‘s***house’.

Fury, who has now announced that his highly-anticipated rematch against Deontay Wilder will take place early next year, may well have his eyes on that bigger prize, but for now, he is content to go in on Whyte.

Speaking to Behind The Gloves, the Gypsy King continued his rant by saying: "Dillian Whyte’s a b**ch, and when I see you, you’ve gotta fight me anyway, p***y.

"He keeps calling me a coward and whatever, let’s see who’s a coward. We’ll see who’s a coward, I’m no coward, you’re a s***house.

"I put it on you in a boxing gym and you s*** yourself, so we’ll see who’s a coward.

"Dillian Whyte is a heavy bag on legs, I punched his head in for him plenty of times in the gym and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to do it in the ring."

Whyte has now hit back at Fury, though, with his own tirade, telling him to sort out their differences in person, in or out of the ring.

Taking to Twitter, Whyte went all in and called Fury out for good.

"Listen Tyson Fury, I am not hard to find.

"Gang gang, look me up mate. You are the one who called [the fight] on and then you p****d out when the WBC gave you what you asked for.'

"I’m sick and tired of all this talking, come find me.

"Last time we were in a boxing ring together, you were on your a***, so stop talking s*** right now.

"I’ve got [Oscar] Rivas to focus on. I will fight you anywhere, anytime – in or out of the ring."

Talk of a fight between Fury and Whyte originated from the Brixton man’s current dispute with the WBC.

Whyte has been in the WBC’s no.1 position for a while now, but is yet to get the opportunity to challenge Deontay Wilder for his world title.

Instead, Fury will be fighting Wilder for a second time in February and he stated there could well be a third fight, just to rub Whyte's nose in it even more.

"Five hundred days is it at the mandatory position? Still can’t get a title shot and I’ve tied Wilder up for f***ing two fights mush.

"We’re gonna fight February 22 and then there’s a rematch clause, a trilogy, so it doesn’t look like he’s gonna get his shot."