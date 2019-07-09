The 2019 Champions League final will not live long in the memory of most football fans.

Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid was a pretty drab affair, with both sides clearly not benefitting from the extended break before the fixture.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side to seal the club's sixth European Cup.

Ironically, the most memorable incident to come from the game didn't really have much to do with football.

Kinsey Wolanski famously invaded the pitch to promote her YouTuber boyfriend, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

And Wolanski planned a similar stunt for the Copa America final in Brazil, but was jailed once again.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'll admit Copa America you definitely won but we had one hell of an adventure trying.

"Flew to Brazil, dressed up in disguise, made it to our seats and it ended in Vitaly's bad ass getting tackled by 20 security guards.

"We are out of jail and now enjoying our time in Brazil!"

Wolanski's social following skyrocketed after her antics in the Champions League final.

She went from 230,000 followers on Instagram to around two million overnight.

And after the success of her streaking, she is planning to do a lot more of it in the future.

She said at the time, per The Sun: "By the time I'm 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that.

"I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.

"After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can't buy that kind of publicity.

"The response has been unbelievable, I couldn't be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life."