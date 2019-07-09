Ex-Liverpool striker, Daniel Sturridge has taken to Instagram to say that his dog and other belongings have been stolen from his LA home.

The current free agent, who is spending time in Los Angeles, has posted on social media in anger and admits that he will ‘pay anything’ to have his dog back.

It’s somewhat common that footballers are burgled due to their celebrity status and presence on social media, showing their whereabouts, but someone has taken it too far.

Who on earth steals a dog?

The 29-year-old has voiced his immediate concern and desperate plea in attempt to find his pet.

Sturridge put up a second Instagram video stating that it was three men that stole his dog, and occurred within this last two hours.

Alongside this, four bags were stolen and the kitchen door window has been completely shattered.

The ex-England striker makes clear that money is not the issue, and if the culprits return with his dog – money will be paid.

His location has also been shared which is ‘2351 mount Olympus DR West Hollywood 90046’, so for anybody in the area – please be vigilant and keep an eye out.

Most importantly, stay safe.

Sturridge has announced in a third instagram video that he will pay £20-30,000 for the dog, if there are to bring it back to his home.

He announced that he will be moving out as soon as possible, and has no interest in the house.

Nothing really compares the bond between dog and owner, so who can blame him.

If anybody knows of the whereabouts of his dog or those responsible, please contact the local authorities.

We feel for you Dan.

Sad story to share today but we hope all is resolved.