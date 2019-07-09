Serena Williams has become the latest person to receive a fine for her actions at Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old and seven-time Wimbledon champion was fined after an incident at a practice session held at the All England Club.

Williams, who is set to face Alison Riske in the quarter-finals, has yet to comment on the fine or the incident that took place.

The fine was for $10,000 (£7,988) and a hefty blow for the Wimbledon star looking to win her 24th Grand Slam title.

Wimbledon gave the reason of "damaging the Wimbledon court with her racquet" for the fine.

Williams managed to defeat Carla Suarez Navarro in her sixth tournament of 2019 yesterday propelling her into the quarter-finals.

The American star isn't the only person to receive a financial punishment at Wimbledon this year.

Not the only person to receive a fine, Fabio Fognini also received financial punishment following a display presenting a lack of sportsmanship.

Following his defeat to Tennys Sandgren in the third round, the italian called for a “bomb” to explode at Wimbledon. His fine was a less amount at $3,000 (£2,396)

Also receiving a fine was Nick Kyrgios, who lost $8,000 (£6,406) in total following several separate unsportsmanlike displays in the first and second rounds that he took part in. He lost in the second round to Rafael Nadal.

Bernard Tomic also felt the strain on his wallet as he was fined all his prize money for a lack of effort in the first round.

Seeded at a modest 11th spot, Williams is set to take part in the second round of the mixed doubles on Tuesday with partner Andy Murray. The duo are scheduled to take on Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo today.

Williams still has all to play for as she looks towards championship victory. With Wimbledon seemingly cracking down on players for all manner of wrongdoings, it is yet to see how this will affect the latter stages of the tournament and attitudes from players.