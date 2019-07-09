Football

Dani Alves was not happy with Lionel Messi's comments.

Dani Alves slams Lionel Messi for his rant about Brazil and the Copa America

Lionel Messi hasn't minced his words about the officiating at this summer's Copa America.

After Argentina's loss to Brazil in the semi-final, the Barcelona superstar labelled the refereeing and the use of VAR as "bulls**t".

He then went on another spectacular rant after he was shown a dubious red card in the third-place playoff against Chile.

Messi called out CONMEBOL once again, stating that the competition was corrupted in order for Brazil to emerge victorious on home soil.

He is not the first player ever to make such comments in the heat of the moment, but his words have understandably not gone down well.

And even his former Barca teammate and longtime friend, Dani Alves has taken aim at the Argentine.

"A friend is not always right just because he's a friend. You can say it in the heat of the moment, but I still won't agree," Alves told SporTV's 'Bem Amigos' .

"Firstly, he's disrespecting an institution such as the Selecao, in my view. Secondly, he's being disrespectful with several professionals who put a lot of things aside so they could be there fighting for a dream.

"I'm a friend who always tells the truth when it's due, and I think he was wrong for saying these things."

Alves celebrates winning the Copa America

Even one of Messi's biggest fans is tired of his whinging.

Alves did actually defend Messi after Argentina's semi-final loss, stating that the Barca man is the only one who seems to receive blame when his country lose.

Messi could actually face a significant ban for his comments about CONMEBOL, with a two-year suspension a potential punishment.

It would rule him out of next summer's Copa America and Argentina's World Cup qualifiers.

