Shocking the world last month with an impressive upset victory against Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr appears to have now caught the attention of Tyson Fury, who has recently unloaded on the heavyweight champ with some expletive verbal jabs.

Speaking to Behind the Gloves, Fury was not short of things to say about the 19-stone boxer in typical Tyson Fury fashion.

“He can take it how he wants the little fat f****r.

“So if he wants a slap too he can have one too.

“Andy Ruiz - you want a slap too you can have one and all, because I’m not bothered about you fat-so.

“I’ll hit him about the body and make him spew marshmallows for a month.

“I ain’t bothered about any of them, they’re all bums, (Dillian) Whyte, Ruiz, Joshua they’re all bums.”

Returning to the ring in October, likely at Madison Square Garden, Fury does not yet have an opponent confirmed for the card.

Jarrell Miller, banned as a result of drugs, was the opponent of choosing for Fury, but with that option appearing to be more and more unlikely, Trevor Bryan could possibly fill the void after also being called out by the Gypsy King.

Fury has promised to knock out the heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr, and admitted he would look to finish the star with the famed body shots to the much bigger star.

With Fury lining up the opponents, and a second fight with American Deontay Wilder set for next February, how likely a fight between the two megastars is - is yet to be seen.

Andy Ruiz is currently the unified champion and has experienced a great deal of hate from Fury before. Fury’s first rant about the champion came prior to the Mexican's fight with Anthony Joshua, when Fury took to Instagram to compare the contender to a Disney character.

Ruiz is yet to make an official statement about the words of Tyson Fury, but it's expected to come soon.