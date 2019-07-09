Brazil dominated this years Copa America as they were crowned champions for the ninth time.

Seleção didn't concede a single goal going into the final as they cruised through the rounds.

And they managed to beat Peru 3-1 to ensure they won the trophy for the fifth time in the past nine editions of the tournament.

Everton opened the scoring after 15 minutes, before Paolo Guerrero levelled proceedings late on in the first half.

But Brazil scored two unanswered goals through Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison to run out the winners.

Their triumph proved to be the 40th trophy that Dani Alves has won during his career.

Alves would have been ecstatic to reach the milestone but footage has shown that he actually celebrated their win too early.

Deep into stoppage time, the 36-year-old thought that the referee had blown his whistle to signal full-time.

A clearly emotional Alves stooped to his knees to celebrate the victory, only to realise that the referee had blown for a free-kick.

The Brazilian full-back then quickly got to his feet and sprinted after the ball.

Awkward. Although it would have been almost impossible, just imagine if Peru had been able to score two late goals and then beat Brazil in extra-time...

Alves, despite being 36, was named the best player of the tournament.

"I had a very, very, very bad year, I had to overcome very difficult situations, but when you are obstinate and have respect for your profession to at the end the objectives reach them, I am very satisfied," he told Marca, per CalcioMercato.

Alves is also without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer and he even joked he would accept an offer from the Spanish publication.

"Now the Cup is over and I don't have a club, I 'm unemployed! Let's see if someone gives me a job, I'm open to offers, if MARCA wants to make me an offer ... I wouldn't say no!"