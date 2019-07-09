Floyd Mayweather junior, best known for his prowess in the ring, turned to the court on Monday night for a basketball game in Los Angeles for the 50k charity challenge match.

Captaining team Mayweather in an event to raise awareness for charities including Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's WHO Cares initiative Teen Cancer America, the legendary boxer swapped the ring for the court.

In front of a packed house at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion, things didn’t quite go to plan when the 42-year-old hit the deck following a deftly timed feint by Larry Williams, a feint Lionel Messi would be proud of.

Known as the 'Bone Collector', Williams now holds the accolade of being only the second person to floor Mayweather in his esteemed sporting career.

Although not many fans would be surprised with Williams having earned the nickname for his ability to feint at lightning speed, to the detriment of his opponents' ankles.

Representing team Gronk, led by Rob Gronkowski; Williams was challenged by Mayweather as he approached the three point line with the score still at 0-0.

The resultant interaction left Mayweather square on his backside and must have left Williams wondering how the king of the boxing ring would react.

Mayweather laughed it off as he rose to his feet, however, as did his fans.

"What Bone Collector did to Mayweather was a crime," one Twitter user joked. "I'm surprised he didn't try and fight him."

Since knocking out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an unofficial bout on December 31 last year, Mayweather has been out of the ring, but has hinted at a return for another exhibition fight in Japan this month.

Last week, Mayweather caused a stir on social media when he launched an attack on his critics while posing with $2million in cash.