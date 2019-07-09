Argentina is in the midst of a cold snap right now.

The temperatures in the capital Buenos Aires are barely making it into double digits during the day and it's getting very cold at night.

As such, the country's growing homeless population is suffering and in need of food.

So over in Rosario, Lionel Messi's restaurant is offering homeless people free meals, coffee and even a bit of wine.

The restaurant, named VIP, has been offering warm meals since last Friday and intends to keep doing so for the foreseeable future.

"We've also been giving out coffee, soft drinks and even some wine to some," said the restaurant manager Ariel Almada, per Marca.

"Many people came and were very respectful. We're going to keep this up for 15 days, every night between 19:00 and 21:00."

Well played, Lionel.

The Barcelona man is currently embroiled in a bit of a media circus after his comments on 'corruption' at the Copa America.

A number of Brazil's players - including former Barca teammate Dani Alves - have called out the Argentine and he could be seriously punished by CONMEBOL.

There are talks of a potential two-year ban from international football for Messi.

That would rule him out of next summer's Copa America and all of Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches.

However, he would be clear to return for the 2022 World Cup, which is likely to be his last shot at lifting a trophy with Argentina.