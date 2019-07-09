Sasha Banks hasn't been seen in the WWE since WrestleMania 35, but she could be on the verge of a return to the company.

On this week's Monday Night Raw, Bayley and Nikki Cross took part in a Beat The Clock challenge where the winner would choose a stipulation for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules.

Bayley would beat Sarah Logan in 4:32, but Cross was able to beat that time in her match against Dana Brooke. As a result, she made the title match on Sunday a 2-on-1 handicap match with Bayley defending against Cross and Bliss.

What was interesting was what Cross said to Bayley in the post-match segment, as it may have hinted towards the return of Banks at Extreme Rules this weekend.

Cross told the SmackDown Women's Champion that she needs to find a friend who will have her back and talk some sense into her.

The first superstar that comes to mind that could have Bayley's back this weekend is obviously The Boss, as the two have a very strong and deep friendship.

Banks has been away from WWE since she reportedly tried to quit the company following the event. Reports state she was unhappy about dropping the Women’s Tag Team titles because they were under the impression that they would have a longer title reign.

It was reported as well that the former Raw Women's Champion met with Vince McMahon in late May, and that she is expected back in action for WWE sometime this summer.

It looks like that date could arrive at Extreme Rules this weekend if she comes to the aid of her best friend.

While The Boss hasn't been scheduled for Extreme Rules, the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, which hosts Raw on July 22, has updated their website and Banks’ name has been added to the list of superstars scheduled to appear.

Banks is also featured in a local ad for SummerSlam in Toronto, so she's expected to be back in WWE sooner rather than later. Sooner could come as early as this weekend.