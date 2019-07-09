Gonzalo Higuain’s six-month loan at Chelsea didn’t exactly go to plan last season.

The Argentine didn’t look match fit as he scored five goals in 14 appearances.

And following Frank Lampard’s arrival, the striker won’t be playing in west London again.

Instead, he will return to Juventus.

But does his future belong there?

According to reports, Maurizio Sarri is looking to offload Higuain in order to replace him with Inter’s Mauro Icardi.

But Higuain doesn’t want to leave.

Instead, he has hired a personal trainer as he attempts to get into shape and impress Sarri.

Higuain has often struggled with his weight during his career, with some fans mocking him for being slightly chubbier than your average footballer.

And he’s hoping his extra bit of work during the summer can prove to his former Napoli and Chelsea manager that he’s worth a place in the Juventus side for next season.

His brother and agent, Nicolas, insists that Gonzalo wants to remain with the Bianconeri and see out the remainder of his deal.

“Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years,” he said.

“His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn’t a workable solution

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him.”

Nicolas is right, his brother's performances for Juventus have been good.

His record is 55 goals in 105 matches is impressive. If he can capture that sort of form, Sarri will want Higuain to stay at the Allianz Stadium for the next couple of years.