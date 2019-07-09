Kofi Kingston is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules this weekend against Samoa Joe.

However, there are now some concerns over the state of the match this Sunday since one of the superstars involved has picked up an injury.

Unfortunately, it's the WWE Champion himself.

According to a report from Wrestling Inc, Kingston did not wrestle at Monday's live event in Glens Falls, New York and it was announced early in the show that he would not be wrestling due to an injury.

His fellow members of The New Day, Big E and Xavier Woods, did compete on the show, defeating The B Team in the opener, but Kofi did not have a match.

The WWE Champion did dance around with The New Day on Monday night and tossed pancakes into the crowd. He also signed autographs for fans outside of the arena after the show.

There currently is no word as to what type of injury Kingston has, or if the injury is actually legit, leaving his status for Extreme Rules this weekend a bit of a mystery.

Kofi did wrestle and defeat Dolph Ziggler in the main event of the live events on Saturday and Sunday in Utica and Binghamton.

In the main event of Monday's show, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor took the WWE Champion's spot and retained his own title against The Showoff.

As of writing, Kingston is scheduled to be at tonight's SmackDown Live from Manchester, New Hampshire to continue his feud with Joe.

Kofi's WWE title defense vs The Destroyer at Extreme Rules is still being advertised as well, but that could all change on the blue brand tonight if his injury is legitimate and has forced him out of action for longer than just one night.

Fingers crossed the WWE Champion is able to return to action tonight and that he was just resting yesterday ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view.