Arsenal are coming off the back of another disappointing campaign.

Unai Emery's side had the chance to finish in the top four, but a poor end to the season saw them finish fifth.

They still had an opportunity to make it into next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League, but they were defeated by Chelsea in the final of the competition.

Therefore, they will need to spend this summer in order to try and force their way back into Europe's Premier cup competition.

And they look as if they are set to complete their first signing of the transfer window.

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign William Saliba for €30M.

The 18-year-old has made just 16 appearances for Saint-Etienne but that has not stopped Arsenal from buying him for a hefty fee.

David Ornstein of the BBC has now confirmed that he is set to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners and will spend the 2019/20 season back in Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne.

The Gunners will pay for the 18-year-old in instalments, which will not have a major impact on their restricted budget of around £45m for this summer.

So the question being asked by many Arsenal fan's is: is Saliba any good?

Watch his highlights below:

Saliba has little experience at first team level but, judging by his highlights, he looks an exciting prospect.

Standing at 1.93m (6 foot 3), Saliba has the height needed to be a defender at the top level.

As well as being a capable defender, the youngster also looks to have good technical ability and is comfortable on the ball.

The highlights video includes a few segments where Saliba drives forward, while there is also instances of him playing his way out of trouble from the back.

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, they will have to wait another season to see the defender put on the red shirt.

But, with another year's experience playing in Ligue 1, Saliba could be ready to go straight into Arsenal's first team in 2020.