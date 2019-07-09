Justin Bieber recently failed in an attempt to fight Tom Cruise, so instead he has challenged the actor in the viral bottle cap challenge.

The famous singer offered the chance to Cruise to fight in the Octagon, as Bieber tagged UFC president Dana White in a recent tweet.

Inevitably the offer was turned down by Cruise, but that doesn’t mean the 'I Don’t Care' singer is done calling out the 'Mission Impossible' star after claiming that his MMA dare was just a joke.

If Cruise isn’t willing to accept Bieber’s proposal, then Steve-O, the star of comedy television series 'Jackass', has thrown his name into contention to the Canadian singer.

And when he spoke to TMZ this past weekend, Steve-O claimed he had already discussed with Dana White about a potential fight with Bieber.

"I had a little chat with Dana White, and he agreed that if Tom Cruise doesn't step up, and someone needs to fill the cage with Justin Bieber, then I'm the guy," said Steve-o.

"We shook on it, me and Dana White."

Bieber, 25, obviously still wants to beat Cruise in any format possible and sees the bottle cap challenge as the best solution - it's certainly a less violent activity to take part in.

However, violence is still on the singer's mind, as before his spin kick, where he sent the cap high into the air, a shirtless Bieber says, “This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” following up by challenging his wife and Cruise in the caption.

“I nominate Tom Cruise and Hailey Bieber,” he wrote.

The recent ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’, spearheaded by MMA fighter Max Holloway, has taken off over the past few weeks, with the likes of Diplo, Mariah Carey, Ellie Goulding and many others joining in the fun.

Although it is unclear why Bieber is enhancing this made up rivalry with Cruise, but at the same time it would be even more entertaining if Cruise were to join Bieber and the other celebrities and got involved with the challenge.