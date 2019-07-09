Football

Eden Hazard's first day at Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard looked out of shape on his first day at Real Madrid training

Eden Hazard finally completed his dream move to Real Madrid this summer.

After six successful years at Chelsea, the Belgian sealed a €100m move to Los Blancos where he will try and fill the boots of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real were seriously below-par in both La Liga and in the Champions League last season and were in desperate need of marquee signings this summer.

Hazard has already been joined by Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Eder Militao this summer, while Paul Pogba is currently being pursued by Los Blancos.

It promises to be an exciting season under Zinedine Zidane, but Hazard has some serious work to do in the coming weeks in order to be at the peak of his powers for the new season.

A lot of fans on social media spotted that Hazard was looking a tad overweight in the pictures he posted of his first day with the club.

To make things worse, Spanish newspaper AS actually photoshopped Hazard's face onto the body of Karim Benzema.

Hazard's head photoshopped onto Benzema's body

Now we can't be certain that it was due to Hazard's physique after his summer break, but it does seem quite a coincidence.

However, despite enjoying his time off, it's pretty much nailed on that when the new season kicks off, Hazard will be in tip-top condition and ready to hit the ground running.

The Belgian is a consummate professional and will know that he needs to make a positive impression quick at the Bernabeu.

Do you think Hazard will be a success at Real Madrid next season?

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

