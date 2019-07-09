Football

West Ham are happy to have the striker off the books. .

Marko Arnautovic was ‘disrespectful’ to ladies side, tells former defender Claire Rafferty

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Marko Arnautovic – a fan favourite turned villain for West Ham United.

The Austrian striker scored 22 goals in 65 games for The Hammers.

However, the striker has been wanting an exit since January 2019 after bids from Chinese club, Shanghai SIPG - but was denied the move.

He’s made it clear with the club he wanted a move away through fallouts, poor attitude and his desire to get filthy rich in the Far-East.

Fans lost the love for their talisman, and the relationship became to grow sour in the final months of the Premier League campaign.

Yesterday, the 30-year-old secured his £23 million move to the Chinese ‘giants’ Shanghai SIPG and sadly, the fans couldn’t be happier.

As the move has been sealed, more news has surfaced of Marko Arnautovic’s antics at the club and it’s hard to fault the board’s decision to wash their hands of the wantaway forward.

Former West Ham defender, Claire Rafferty tells TalkSport about how he would actively disrupt the ladies’ training sessions and disrespect their side.

Speaking on the shows ‘Kick Off’, Rafferty explained: “I think in the end West Ham got fed up of him – he’s got a bit of an attitude, clearly.

“In and around the training ground he’d always be quite disruptive of our training sessions when he’d walk over.

Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women - WSL

“We train in the same place [as the men’s team], but obviously on separate pitches, separated by one of the stadiums.

“On multiple occasions he was just quite disruptive and disrespectful of our training sessions.

“He’d be walking back from finishing his training and would shout over the wall and just be disrespectful.

No love lost it seems for the transferred striker as he embarks on his journey to the Far-East.

He is expected to earn a whopping £250,000 per week at his new club, and follows in the footsteps of fellow stars, Oscar and Hulk.

It’s sad to see some players care more about the bank balance than the game itself, but at times – money talks.

Topics:
Football
Marko Arnautovic
West Ham United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again