Manchester United fans will be hoping that this season will be better than the last.

The Red Devils endured a nightmare campaign in the 2018/19 season.

United eventually finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to win any silverware.

The club's players have recently got back from their summer break and travelled to Australia on their pre-season tour last weekend.

United fans will be hoping for a successful tour with no drama.

However, on the first day of their tour in Australia, concerns were raised after a video was posted by the club appearing to show Pogba and Lingard arguing.

The clip was only a few seconds long but showed Victor Lindelof stepping in between Pogba and Lingard after a disagreement.

Many United fans thought that the two were clashing.

However, a full video of the incident has now emerged and it shows that there wasn't any issue at all.

Watch it below:

After Lindelof steps between the pair, the two can be seen exchanging words once again.

However, Lingard is then seen wearing a beaming smile, indicating that the episode was not as serious as once believed.

Lingard's post on social media also hinted that the incident had been blown out of proportion.

Although there was no caption, the 26-year-old posted an image of him and Pogba in training.

That couldn't have been a coincidence.

Meanwhile, Mino Raiola has reiterated Pogba's desire to leave the club.

“The player has done nothing wrong,” Raiola told talkSport. “He has been respectful and professional in every way and always. The club has known his feeling for a long time.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”