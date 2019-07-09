Daniel Ricciardo has once again been linked with a move to Ferrari if Sebastian Vettel does actually end up retiring from the sport.

The Australian, who recently moved to Renault from Red Bull, has emerged a “plan B” for the Scuderia.

Throughout the current F1 season there have been rumours that Vettel is planning to retire, and whilst he rejected those claims, there is no doubt that the four-time world champion is unhappy with how Formula 1 is ruled and governed.

The Aussie was linked with a potential move to Ferrari back in 2018 when Kimi Raikkonen left for Alfa Romeo, but he ultimately decided to leave Red Bull for Renault after the Scuderia put their faith in Charles Leclerc instead.

About the rumours, Ricciardo told Auto Express, as per Planet F1: “To be honest, I’ve been seeing articles like for the last three or four years consecutively.

“So, it’s not new to me now. I have my contract, it’s a hard contract until the end of 2020, it was a two-year deal.

“So, if Seb did walk away this year, then that’s his decision, but I wouldn’t be involved in that.”

Another driver that has been linked to Ferrari is Valtteri Bottas.

He will be out of contract at Mercedes, and with Pierre Gasly currently underperforming at Red Bull, that means that seats at two of the top three F1 teams could be available.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen continues to be linked with a Mercedes move. Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner said: “There’s just a lot of speculation and it's a long way wide of the mark.

“Once you get into July you always get into silly season.”

Lewis Hamilton was also asked about Verstappen’s potential move to Mercedes, and he told Sky Sports F1: “People are always making up stuff. It's the first I've heard of it.

“I think the team's pretty happy with Valtteri and me.

“So, I do know Max is definitely interested in opportunities."