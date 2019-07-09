We are starting to run out of superlatives for Alisson Becker.

Many questioned whether he was worth the mighty sum of money Liverpool dropped on him last summer but that question has been well and truly answered.

Alisson became the first goalkeeper to win the Golden Glove award in the three major tournaments he entered, winning the best stopper in the Premier League, Champions League and Copa America.

He was absolutely crucial in Liverpool’s march to a sixth European title, making some vital saves throughout the campaign.

He then went and did the business in Brazilian colours helping the Selecao secure continental glory over the weekend.

In other words, Alisson has probably had the best 12 months a goalkeeper could possibly hope to have.

In fact, the 26-year-old has even forced his way into the Ballon d’Or conversation and is incredibly among the top five contenders with the bookmakers.

For a ’keeper to be challenging the likes of Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk for the biggest individual prize in the game shows just how special the Brazilian is.

And it seems the global fanbase is starting to warm to the idea of Alisson being the best in the world.

Manuel Neuer has been far from his best for some time now while David De Gea endured a miserable season for both club and country.

In truth, Barcelona stopper Marc Andre Ter-Stegen is the only man on earth who could probably challenge Alisson for the title of best in the world.

However, according to a poll run by GiveMeSport, the German isn’t anywhere near the level of his Brazilian counterpart.

We asked fans to pick between the two men and the results are telling - 85 000 votes were cast and the Anfield man secured a staggering 72% of that.

Not even a contest.

Alisson will now take a well-earned break before rejoining his Liverpool teammates as they prepare for the new season.

It will be hard to top what he has achieved in the last year or so, but a Premier League winners medal might just do the trick.

Alisson Becker the best in the world? Confirmed.