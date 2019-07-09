Manchester United headed off on the first leg of their pre-season tour this week landing safely in Australia on Monday.

New signings Aaron Wan Bissaka and Daniel James were part of the travelling party and will be looking to impress new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, despite being halfway across the world, Solskjaer hasn’t taken a break from the business of strengthening his squad with The Times reporting the Red Devils are after Southampton midfielder, Mario Lemina.

It seems United have been given permission to speak to Lemina who would command a fee of up to £18 million.



Lemina was signed by the coast club from Italian giants Juventus only months after playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been left out of the Southampton training squad for their pre-season preparations with the expectation being that he will leave the club in the coming weeks.

Lemina could be a tailor-made replacement for wantaway star Paul Pogba, who has made it very clear that he would like to leave Old Trafford.



At only £18 million Lemina could represent quite a bargain, but the question remains whether he is good enough to cut the mustard at the heart of United's midfield.



He registered just one goal and one assist in the Premier League last season.

It would be a massive responsibility to lump on his shoulders but if he were to prove himself worthy of it, then Solskjaer would have got a fantastic bit of business done.

It won't be a straightforward deal though as Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the Gabonese’s signature.

More to follow on this story as it progresses.