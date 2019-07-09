British hopes of a ladies singles winner at Wimbledon were dashed once again as Johanna Konta crashed out at the quarter-final stages.

Having looked in some of the best form of her life, Konta simply did not show up for her last-eight clash with Barbora Strycova, comprehensively losing 7-5, 6-1.

Konta looked to be cruising in the first set but it all went south pretty quickly as the weight of expectation overwhelmed her.

She looked nervous and it showed in her play, missing out on points she would normally finish off with ease.

It was another disappointment for the British tennis loving public who were right behind Konta.

However, it seems that some members of the gathered media were thoroughly unimpressed with her effort on Tuesday, questioning her mental strength in the post-match press conference.

Konta was grilled by one particular journalist who felt that she was to blame for her poor performance by bottling the big points, a sentiment the 28-year-old did not take too kindly to.

You can watch the fiery exchange in the video below.

Crikey.



"Do you not have to look at yourself with regards to those key points? It's all well and good talking about your opponent but there were key points when you could've done better," quipped the journalist.



"Is that in your professional tennis opinion?" responded Konta.



"I don't think you should pick on me," she continued.



"I believe in the tennis I play and in the way I competed."



Sadly, the persistent journalist wasn't done as he continued to push the British number one.



"I'm just asking as somebody who presumably wants to go on from here, learn from this and win a Grand Slam one day, is it not something that you need to work on?"



Konta, unsurprisingly, was not impressed.



"Please don't patronise me, in the way you are asking your question you are being quite disrespectful, I am a professional competitor who did her best today."





Fair play to Konta for standing her ground - she would undoubtedly have been massively disappointed following her dreadful performance and that question was the last thing she needed.



While the reporter - who has yet to be named - may have had a point - Konta did seem to shrink in the high-pressure moments - he could have gone about it in a more respectful manner.

Virginia Wade remains the last British female to win the top prize at SW-19 way back in 1977, but Konta will certainly be back to try and change that next year.