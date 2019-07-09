Turkish club Fenerbahce want to sign Mesut Ozil on loan from Arsenal this summer, according to Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Ozil struggled under Unai Emery last season, making just 20 starts in the Premier League. That’s the fewest in his career since 2007-08 when he was in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, there are concerns surrounding Arsenal’s decision to hand Ozil a new three-and-a-half-year contract worth £350,000-per-week last year.

"Fenerbahce are looking into the possibility of signing Mesut Ozil from Arsenal," Solhekol said on The Transfer Show.

"But I don't think Fenerbahce could really afford to buy him outright so what they're looking for is a loan deal whereby Arsenal would continue to pay a percentage of his wages.

"Fenerbahce are at the start of a rebuilding project after finishing sixth in the Turkish league last season.

"For Ozil, he's got this interesting situation at Arsenal where there doesn't really seem to be a connection between him and the manager Emery."

'The biggest transfer is Turkish football history'

Solhekol continued: "He was in and out of the side last season and also we've seen a situation develop at Arsenal where they have been trying to lower their wage bill with Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech leaving this summer.

"Ozil earns £350,000-a-week but I don't think there's any way Fenerbahce could afford that, but if there was a way they could come to some sort of agreement with Arsenal where they would carry on paying some of those wages then it could happen.

"I think we're still at the stage where talks have not taken place between the two clubs but this is something intermediaries are working on.

"If this happens it would possibly be the biggest transfer in the history of Turkish football."

It wasn't supposed to be like this. Ozil was expected to return Arsenal to the Champions League and help bring in a successful era under Emery.

Now, he's facing the prospect of a move away from north London.