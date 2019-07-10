What a sight it was to see Andy Murray back on Centre-Court on Tuesday.

The former world number one took to the hallowed turf at SW-19 for a mixed doubles clash alongside Serena Williams as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

The fact that Murray is even playing tennis once again is a wonder in itself, after announcing that he would most likely retire following the massive surgery on his hip.

Murray’s appearance at the All England Club has lead to excited murmurings among fans that he could be about to resurrect his singles career, too.

However, the Scot quickly quashed any hopes that he will be going solo as at this year’s US Open, with comments hinting that he is most likely to make his singles return next year.

Speaking in the aftermath of his straight-sets win with Williams, Murray outlined that there is still a long road ahead.

“I think it’s pretty unlikely just in terms of timing,” he said.

“I spoke to my team about that yesterday[his return to singles]. There’s a lot of stuff I need to get done physically.

“The amount of work I need to do on the court to get ready for singles, the amount of work I need to put in off the court to get myself strong enough to play best-of-five sets, it’s still quite a way away.

“I need to look pretty long-term with this. I don’t want to be having to go through another big operation in a few years’ time.

“I want to make sure the operation I’ve had lasts for as long as possible.

“To give it the best chance, I need to make sure that I’m physically really strong before I get back on the singles court.”

Sounds like he has his head screwed on straight.

Take your time, Andy - it would be fantastic to see battling it out with the big boys once again but we can wait.