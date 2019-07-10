There aren’t many bigger names on the red half of Merseyside than that of Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is an absolute icon at Anfield and one of the greatest ever players to pull on that famous red shirt.

The images of Gerrard lifting the European cup into Turkish skies after inspiring possibly the greatest Champions League comeback of all time are immortal now.





Known as ‘Captain Fantastic’, Gerrard was a Kopite through and through, giving absolutely everything he had for his beloved Liverpool.

While he may no longer be pinging obscene piledrivers into the top corners of Anfield’s goals, Gerrard is still closely linked to the club he spent his entire playing career at.

The Kop icon is often seen in the Anfield stands and was present in Madrid to see Jordan Henderson - the man he handed the armband to - lift the clubs’ sixth European Cup.

Now, a story has emerged in the Liverpool Echo that shows just how much Gerrard loves Liverpool and it’s fans.

According to the Echo, Gerrard FaceTimed a young fan who has been struggling following the death of his father last year, as well as inviting him for a meet-up in Liverpool.

Robbie Flemming - who was a massive Gerrard fan - was just 26-years-old when he passed, leaving behind his nine-year-old son, Jack.

Jacks grandmother Alison got in touch with the Echo stating that it would mean so much to Jack if he could one day meet Gerrard and somehow, the story found it’s way to the man himself.

Gerrard firstly called up Alison offering his condolences before asking if it would be alright if he could FaceTime young Jack.

Then, on the way home from a trip to MacDonalds, Jack got the call of his life.

“Jack was squealing to his mum, ‘It’s Steven’ so they had to pull over,” said Alison.





During the phone call, Gerrard asked Jack about football and school before revealing some exciting news.

He said: “Listen, I spoke to someone today and they told me that they’re going to bring you over to Liverpool to meet me in person.

“I’ll come to Liverpool and meet you and say hello and we’ll get some pictures together, is that okay?



“Jack is so excited and has a big smile on his face,” she concluded.

Absolute class from Gerrard, that.

No doubt the time spent with his hero will make Jack’s year and hopefully ease some of the pain of losing his dad

Good on you, Stevie.