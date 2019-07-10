Manchester United's problems only seem to have mounted since they jetted out to Australia for their pre-season tour on Sunday.

It all started on Monday, when a video posted by United themselves seemed to show Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard arguing as they walked to training.

Extended footage suggested there was nothing to it, but the fact remains there's underlying tension in the squad as rumours continue to swirl around Pogba's future.

Tuesday then saw Victor Lindelof's agent drop the bombshell that a "great European club" are interested in signing the Swedish centre-back.

Barcelona have been linked with Lindelof in recent weeks and his agent even added that "leaving United depends on the English club".

Losing Pogba and Lindelof - not to mention Romelu Lukaku - this summer would be a disaster for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who's been forced to address all the rumours with the media.

And his comments on the Pogba situation were somewhat confusing.

Solskjaer claims there's a "media agenda" against the Frenchman, but Pogba recently said he wants a "new challenge" and his agent, Mino Raiola, is adamant that he wants to leave.

"I have been in touch with Paul, spoken to Romelu," said Solskjaer. "As far as I'm aware we don't have any bids for our players. We're Man United, we don't have to sell players.

"With Paul, it looks like it's going to be a media... I don't want to call it a... but it's an agenda against Paul. He's a top, top bloke. He's a great professional. He's never been any problem.

"He's got a heart of gold. Paul has never put himself out of the team, he's always wanted to play, he's always given his best and I can't report any more than that.

"Agents talk all the time. We've not had any bids from any clubs and that's all I can say about this matter. Paul has never been a concern for me.

"When he's on the pitch he's working hard, he's a true professional, he's a proud boy. I can't be sitting here talking about Paul all the time and what agents are saying.

"We've got a few years left of his contract. For me, Paul has been fantastic when he's come back in training.

"I'm not just talking about Mino Raiola, there are loads of agents out there and they have clients they are looking after. We have a team we have to manage."

Interesting. It was almost a month ago that Pogba said it could be "time for a new challenge" and last week Raiola said: "Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on."

Solskjaer reckons it's a media agenda, but it seems pretty clear-cut from Pogba and Raiola's comments that the France international wants out.