Christian Eriksen made his feelings very clear on his future at Tottenham on June 5.

Four days after Spurs' 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League final, the Danish playmaker declared he was ready for a new challenge.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” Eriksen told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football you never know when there could be a decision like that. It could be at any point. The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time.”

Real Madrid were one of the teams heavily linked with the talented midfielder, along with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

But over a month after Eriksen's declaration, not a single member of Europe's elite has lodged a bid for his services.

As reported by the Guardian, the Dane will now have to return to Spurs training in the coming days as a result of no official bids.

Eriksen's future is being complicated by the ongoing Paul Pogba saga, with the Frenchman higher up on most clubs' wish lists than the Spurs man.

It's certainly an awkward predicament for the 27-year-old and should serve as a reminder that it's not always best to make decisions about your future public knowledge.

There is less than a month left of the Premier League transfer window and Eriksen is beginning to face a race against time to seal his move away.

Could he end up signing a new contract at Spurs as a result? Stranger things have happened.