Mario Balotelli has found it hard to stay at one club over the past few years.

Since he left Manchester City back in 2013, the Italian maverick has played for AC Milan twice, Liverpool, Nice and Marseille.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after Marseille opted against extending his short-term deal.

In his 15 Ligue 1 matches in 2018/19 with Marseille, Balotelli did score eight goals after going the first 10 games of the season with Nice without scoring.

There is still talent in those boots and he has featured in some of Italy's recent squads under the leadership of his former City boss Roberto Mancini.

And Balotelli could once again grace the green grass of the Premier League in 2019/20.

That's because he has been offered to West Ham, who are in desperate need of a new striker.

As reported by the Mirror, the Hammers face an uphill battle to sign Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and could turn to the Italian as a result.

Manuel Pellegrini's side missed out on signing Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo and recently saw Marko Arnautovic depart for Shanghai SIPG.

The Austrian wasn't exactly the best figure to have around in the dressing room and replacing him with the hotheaded Balotelli would be a brave decision.

However, with Pellegrini's masses of experience, he could perhaps get the best out of Balotelli.

Or he could be Simone Zaza 2.0, you just don't know with Mario.

At least he won't cost a penny in transfer fees...