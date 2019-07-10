WWE is constantly touring around North America and the whole world, but if there's just one building that is widely-synonymous with the company, it has to be Madison Square Garden.

The iconic arena in the heart of New York City has hosted some of the biggest events that WWE has to offer.

The first-ever WrestleMania was broadcasted live from MSG in 1985, and went on to host further 'Mania's in 1994 and 2004, before the event outgrew indoor arenas and moved into outdoor stadiums.

SummerSlams, Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble, MSG has held them all, and you get a special feel about the place whenever WWE decides to step foot inside the Pennsylvania Plaza structure.

But it's been nearly eight years since WWE last hosted a pay-per-view inside MSG - that was the 2011 Survivor Series where The Rock and John Cena teamed up to defeat The Miz and R-Truth.

And it's been even longer since the company showed Raw or SmackDown from the arena - the November 16, 2009 that saw an epic Triple Threat tag main event between D-Generation X, Jeri-Show and The Undertaker and John Cena was the last time.

Why is this the case?

Reports suggest that the rising costs of hosting a television or pay-per-view taping at the arena meant WWE in some cases weren't even breaking even for those shows, hence why there has only been live events at MSG in the last eight years.

When WWE do come to New York, they've opted to go to the newer and cheaper Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and their decision to host the post-WrestleMania 35 shows there reportedly angered MSG officials.

But it seems that relations are back to being good as it's been announced that WWE is indeed returning to Madison Square Garden on back-to-back nights for Raw and SmackDown in September.

WWE have not yet publicly released the video advertising the event, but a clip of Bayley advertising a link for ticket sales for the events has been found by a member of the WWE Universe.

You can guarantee that something big will occur inside MSG when WWE comes to town, as WWE will not want to waste the rare opportunity they get to broadcast live around the world from the 'Mecca' of wrestling.