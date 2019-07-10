Liverpool haven't been very active in this summer's transfer window.

And the truth is, they don't need to be.

Jurgen Klopp already has a fantastic squad at Anfield and after they won the Champions League and came second in the Premier League last season, it can't be improved much.

He has made one signing, of course, in the form of 17-year-old centre-back Sepp van den Berg, who is already being compared to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are also set to capture Fulham's Harvey Elliott, the Premier League's youngest ever player at just 16 years and 30 days old.

Klopp is building for the future in the knowledge that his current crop of players are capable of challenging on all fronts for at least another season.

Which begs the question: how will Liverpool line up under Klopp next campaign?

It's unlikely that the Reds' starting XI will change too much from the one that beat Tottenham in the Champions League final last month.

Two players that could have a big say is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, who were both guaranteed starters before their respective injuries.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could slot back into an attacking midfield role, while Gomez could resume his partnership with Van Dijk.

Klopp certainly has plenty of options - so much so that Liverpool can field two solid starting line-ups with the players they have at the moment.

FIRST XI

SECOND XI

How's that for squad depth?

Liverpool are reportedly only prepared to spend £20m on a new forward this summer to provide further back-up for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Nicolas Pepe have all been linked with moves to Merseyside, but it sounds like none are happening.

It seems that Klopp is happy with what he already has and you can hardly blame him.