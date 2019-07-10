The war of words is intensifying between British heavyweight rivals Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with both becoming more and more vocal about each other in the past two days.

Whyte’s status as the WBC No 1 challenger is at stake when he fights Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena on July 20, and victory could put The Body Snatcher on a collision course with his British rival.

Fury, meanwhile, is set to rematch WBC champion Deontay Wilder early next year, with Whyte hoping to secure a shot at the winner.

However, he has been angered by the Gypsy King's recent comments.

Fury told 'Behind The Gloves': "Dillian Whyte’s a b**ch, and when I see you, you’ve gotta fight me anyway, p***y.

“He keeps calling me a coward and whatever, let’s see who’s a coward. We’ll see who’s a coward, I’m no coward.

“Dillian Whyte is a heavy bag on legs, I punched his head in for him plenty of times in the gym and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to do it in the ring.”

About Fury’s comments, Whyte told Sky Sports News: “Tyson's awkward, he's long, he's rangy, some days he may outbox you here and there, but I definitely laid him out before.

“I definitely put him on his bottom before. I don't like talking about sparring, but seeing as he wants to come out and say, he's put it on me in the gym and this, that, and whatever.

“Come on man, put what on who? You guys know me, you guys know what I'm like, what's he going to put on me? I'm not scared of Tyson Fury.”

Whyte has previously welcomed the opportunity to fight Fury, with the WBC “Diamond” title at stake.

He remains keen to settle their feud after his showdown with Rivas.

“The facts are the facts, he called it on, when the 'Can Man' showed, he didn't want it.

“I'm the 'Can Man', whoever want it, can get it. If Tyson Fury want it, he can get it, but he doesn’t want it.”