Antonio Conte is the new manager of Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte's potential starting XI at Inter is ready to take Serie A from Juventus

Inter Milan will embark on a new era for the 2019/20 season.

After years of scrapping for Champions League football and changing managers, they finally have a boss with world-class credentials and an in-depth knowledge of Serie A.

Antonio Conte is the new manager of the club and the former Chelsea leader will be hoping to shake things up in the Italian top-flight.

For too long, Juventus have reigned supreme at the top with virtually no opposition.

Napoli have pushed them at times, but the Bianconeri's strength has simply been too much for the Neapolitan outfit.

But with Conte at the helm, Inter possess the key attributes to threaten Maurizio Sarri's side.

One look at the Nerrazurri's potential XI for the upcoming season and you'll see a team brimming with experience, strength and flair.

INTER'S POTENTIAL XI FOR 2019/20

Inter's potential XI

With the centre-backs at his disposal, Conte's 3-4-3 formation will be incredibly hard to break down.

Diego Godin, Stephan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar are three of the most formidable defenders in Europe.

Ivan Perisic at left-wing back might look strange, but hear us out on this one.

Conte loves an attack-minded full-back, just look at Marcos Alonso's success during the Italian's time at Chelsea.

Perisic in action for Inter

Perisic is a renowned hard worker and could be the perfect man to fill in on the left, where Inter are a tad short.

On the right, Danilo D'Ambrosio will benefit from being pushed slightly higher up the pitch to offer support to the forwards.

Summer signing Valentino Lazaro from Hertha Berlin will provide adequate cover at right-wing back under Conte's rule, as well as being an option across the forward line.

In midfield, Matias Vecino and Marcelo Brozovic are two of Serie A's finest.

Vecino and Brozovic fight for the ball

And up front, Romelu Lukaku could be the final piece of the jigsaw if his move from Manchester United is confirmed.

Mauro Icardi is set to leave, but the Belgian would be an ideal replacement.

Lautaro Martinez and Matteo Politano would offer support to Lukaku in a front three capable of interchanging at will.

Do you think Inter can challenge for the Serie A title under Conte? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

