Like the end to all unhappy marriages, Gareth Bale's divorce from Real Madrid is set to be acrimonious.

The Welshman became a scapegoat for Los Blancos' woes last season.

That was despite the role he played in their 2017 march to the La Liga crown and of course, his hand in four Champions League titles.

Zinedine Zidane declined to give him a hero's send-off on the final day of last season, leaving the 29-year-old on the bench for the duration of a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis.

At the final whistle, rather than say goodbye to the fans, Bale headed straight down the tunnel. He'd also been pictured laughing while his team-mates were losing on the pitch.

It was assumed that, quite understandably, that would be the last time we saw in Real Madrid's training gear.

A move away from the Spanish capital is yet to materialise, however, and that means he is linking up with the club once again as they head to Canada for their pre-season tour.

Many supporters' eyes were glued to new boy Eden Hazard, who looks to be integrating well.

Bale looks lost

The same cannot be said of the former Spurs forward. In Real's own videos of the players boarding the plane, he looked cut off and did not appear to speak to any of his team-mates, spending most of the time looking down at his phone.

Getting off the team bus, he had also looked disengaged, trailing at the back.

Those scenes came just days after he was given a somewhat hostile reception as he arrived back at the training ground after the summer break, a group of fans shouting 'desagradecido' - or 'ungrateful' - at him.

Bale can't get out of that dressing room fast enough, right?

Wrong, in fact. Marca report that he will snub an offer from China that would have doubled his wages and seen him approach the £1million-a-week mark, not least because he wants to avoid unnecessary upheaval for his family, who are settled.

Instead, he is waiting for an offer from a top European club.

It's worth remembering that the transfer window for the Premier League, his most likely destination, shuts at 5pm on August 8.

If none of the top clubs make a bid - and they may well be deterred by the injury-prone star's €17million-a-year salary, then he still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Bale's relationship with Zidane ought to make his position untenable, but despite looking visibly uncomfortable, it seems he could be willing to wait it out.

