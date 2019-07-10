Due to consistent rain stopping play yesterday afternoon, New Zealand and India are having to carry on their Cricket World Cup semi-final today.

With just a handful of overs remaining in New Zealand's innings, they resumed on 211-5, and eventually finished on 239-8.

What seemed a relatively easy target for the world number one side in India, quickly became a tricky test when they lost wickets with relative ease.

India's three opening batsmen were all dismissed for a grand total of three.

Rohit Sharma was the first to go when he edged behind, and he was soon followed by his captain Virat Kohli, who was trapped LBW.

Knowing how important his wicket is, Kohli decided to appeal the decision, but it was unsuccessful as replays showed the ball was clipping the top of the bails.

A very worrying start for the favourites, and all of a sudden New Zealand were believing they could topple the team ranked best in the world.

Their hopes were boosted even further when Sharma and Kohli were joined in the pavilion by opener KL Rahul.

Things were all looking very easy for New Zealand, however, one of the wickets certainly wasn't easy.

When Dinesh Karthik sliced away off a thick outside edge, Jimmy Neesham at point dived low to his left, grabbing the ball in one hand just millimetres above the ground.

Considering the ball was never higher than knee point, Neesham is receiving a lot of plaudits for his incredible take.

To help, it's no surprise the BBC posted: 'This is scarcely believable. Catch of the World Cup? Easily. It's one of the best catches of all time.'

As of writing this article, India are 45-4 and have faced 16 overs.