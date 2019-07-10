The quickest professional UFC fight of all time between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal surprised everyone outside the Octagon and probably the three people in it too.

It took as many seconds as you can count on one hand in the UFC 239 bout before the undefeated favourite was laid out flat after the most technical of moves.

Masvidal’s flying knee was delivered so quick that the entire fight could be made into a single GIF.

The victory was undoubtably his best yet; Askren’s defeat was his first, making his current record 19-1.

Askren, 34, has openly and admirably spoken about the fight and shut down the many people that believe Masvidal’s knee was nothing but pure luck.

He said: "I hear people saying it was lucky, it's not luck.

"Will it happen 100 out of 100 times? Definitely not. But, landing a knee like that takes a lot of skill, I couldn't do such a thing.

"But, at the same time, I didn't get my ass kicked for 15 minutes and I didn't get stuffed on 13 takedowns and just get beat up for people to say, 'He sucks.' I got caught with a flying knee and got knocked out. There is not much I can do about it."

Askren, known for being a heavy trash talker within the sport, instead spoke in the most professional and respectable manner possible towards his opponent.

He then went on to talk about the moments leading up to and just after the knockout, claiming he can’t actually remember anything other than approaching his opponent to start the fight.

"I got nothing to hide from. Things happen, losses happen," continued Askren.

"Saturday night was definitely not ideal for myself, but I got nothing to complain about.

"There is a little part of my memory that is blank there. I remember being in the cage with him. I don't really remember the flying knee and then when I can recall, I remember everything. So, I was like, 'Oh shit, I lost to Jorge Masvidal. This freaking sucks.

"Everybody was more worried about me than I was about myself. I didn't really have any pain of any sort. Not a headache, nothing in my face hurts. And so, it was just like, 'Oh Jesus, I lost to Jorge Masvidal.'

"I could tell it was pretty fast because I wasn't sweaty or sore or anything. So, it was fast, apparently I set a record of some sort."

A rematch between the two is unlikely.

Masvidal could be looking at UFC silverware, while Askren will have to look to rebuild after his unlikely loss.