It's 2019 and most of us are living busy lives.

We rarely have a moment's pause, let alone time to conjure up bizarre pranks to trick the people of Bristol.

That clearly doesn't apply to everyone, however, after a football filled with concrete was found by a dog walker in a field near Pomphrey Hill in Mangotsfield.

It was accompanied by a note reading 'bet that hurt'.

Fortunately, the ball - which is thought to weigh as much as 20kg - was removed before it caused any serious damage.

Nevertheless, it has prompted a considerable amount of alarm among residents.

One anonymous local told Bristol Live:

"We walked around the perimeter of the cricket pitch, which is in a raised part of the playing fields, and I noticed the ball pretty early on - it was my intention to go over at the end of the walk and kick it to the side somewhere.

"As I was heading towards it, I noticed it looked a bit misshapen and deflated, so I just very lightly tapped it with my foot. I obviously noticed straight away it was very heavy.

"The concrete patch was visible too, and on closer inspection I saw someone had scrawled on it.

"Someone has gone to a lot of effort to do this, and to keep the ball round to make it look as realistic as possible.

"It was clearly intended to injure someone, there are some not very nice notes written on the ball and it's definitely been done with a bit of malice.

"I wouldn't have thought it was done by kids either, as I doubt, they would have access to concrete and the sort of materials you'd need to make it look that realistic."

The Avon and Somerset police have been informed.