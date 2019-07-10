WWE

Alberto Del Rio.

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio to face UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz in an MMA fight

WWE have had several Hispanic stars pass through their care in years gone by, and almost none have achieved more than Alberto Del Rio did.

A fresh-faced aristocrat in his early days, Del Rio won pretty much all there was to win in WWE during his five years on the main roster.

A four-time world champion, winner of the Royal Rumble, Mr. Money In The Bank in 2011, Del Rio was pushed massively by Vince McMahon.

Before he ever stepped foot in a WWE ring though, Del Rio had been in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Del Rio made his cage-fighting debut in 2001 over in Japan, and between that year and 2010 he achieved a record of nine wins and five losses.

ADR was named President of the Hispanic MMA promotion Combate Americas in 2016, but lasted only nine months in the role as he wanted to focus on his wrestling career.

Del Rio is returning to the promotion though - but not in a suit-and-tie capacity.

He is making his return to the fighting game and as confirmed by the company CEO Campbell McLaren, he's going to take on a legend of the sport - Tito Ortiz.

Tito Ortiz will be Alberto Del Rio's opponent for his MMA return later this year

Ortiz made his MMA debut for UFC in 1997, and accumulated a record of 20 wins, 12 defeats and one draw spanning an 11-year career.

The American can count the likes of Chuck Liddell, Forest Griffin and Randy Couture as his past rivals, but has also dabbled in the world of professional wrestling.

Ortiz made several special guest referee appearances for TNA Wrestling in 2005, and in 2013 returned to the company and 'joined' Bubba Ray Dudley's 'Aces & Eights' stable, but that was quickly put to a halt by Bellator MMA who stopped him from appearing any more for TNA.

Even though he's now in his mid 40's, you'd probably have to say Ortiz is favourite for the bout, which will take place later in 2019, the date not yet being decided, and will be at a catchweight of 210 pounds.

WWE

