It's been exactly three years since Portugal beat France to win Euro 2016.

A knee injury to Cristiano Ronaldo in the eighth minute eventually forced off the 34-year-old, leaving Portugal to try and win the game without their star man.

Neither side were able to break the deadlock in 90 minutes, so the game went to extra-time and that's where substitute Eder became a hero.

In the 109th minute, Eder cut inside and beat Hugo Lloris with a 20-yard strike that nestled into the bottom-left corner.

Eleven minutes later the final whistle went and Portugal won their first ever major international trophy.

Ronaldo could barely control his emotions on the sidelines as he repeatedly shoved manager Fernando Santos and then ran onto the pitch, forgetting about his injury.

Portugal were the underdogs heading into the final - no one gave them a chance before the tournament even started - and they showed that anything can happen in football.

After the game, Ronaldo delivered an incredible speech to the Portugal dressing room where he thanked everyone involved for their hard work and said it was his greatest achievement.

That speech has now resurfaced and you can check it out below.

"I would like to thank this man right here (points at Portugal's manager, Fernando Santos)," Ronaldo began. "First of all, without him, none of this would be possible.

"Second, to all the players, all the staff, everyone involved in this conquest. No one believed in Portugal, but the truth is we made it. All of us. We did it.

"I am very happy, this is one of the happiest days of my life. Forget the individual trophies, the Champions League, this one right here is the happiest moment of my life.

"I have cried three or four times already. My brother had to tell me to calm down, and I said 'Hugo, I can't'.

"It's true, from the bottom of my heart, I swear on my son’s life, I am so very very very happy. I could repeat this 100 times. I am so happy.

"This is the trophy that was missing, thanks to all of you, players, all the staff and you again coach. All the faith you had, honestly, it touched me.

"To all the medical staff, the security, Joaquin, Ricardo, Miguel, my brother. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly happy.

"We deserved this. We are now in the history of Portugal. We are the first team to achieve this."

Portugal's dressing room erupted at the end of Ronaldo's speech and since then their fortunes have changed in major tournaments.

Last month they won the 2019 UEFA Nations League and Ronaldo once again played an integral role as he won top scorer. What a man.