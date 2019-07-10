Football

Inter Miami's stadium should be up and running by 2020.

David Beckham's Inter Miami receive the green light to build their £50m stadium

David Beckham's Inter Miami have received the green light to build their £50m stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The team are expected to make their MLS debut in 2020 and it is hoped that the ground will be up and running in time to host their first games.

Miami's proposal to build the stadium was only put forward six months ago, but the Fort Lauderdale commission voted in favour of the project on Tuesday, per Daily Mail.

It is expected the stadium will have a capacity of around 18,000 and construction is expected to begin in September.

Miami posted a picture on their official Instagram of what the stadium is expected to look like once it is built.

The club wrote below the image: "City of Fort Lauderdale has approved the agreement to build the IMCF Training Facility and Stadium at old Lockhart Site.

"Proud to collaborate with the @cityoffortlauderdale to create an amazing destination for our fans and community to enjoy. 2020, here we come! #freedomtodream @manicaarchitecture."

The stadium will host Miami's games for their first two seasons in MLS while their permanent home is being constructed.

Beckham is one of Inter Miami's owners

That state-of-the-art stadium - named Miami Freedom Park -  will cost around £750m and once that is built, the Fort Lauderdale ground will be used as a training facility.

It's all going to plan for Beckham and all he needs to do now is bring in a few big signings.

The likes of Radamel Falcao and Luis Suarez have reportedly been courted by Miami and there are certainly worse places to spend your final playing years than Miami.

