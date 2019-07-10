Daniel Sturridge's dog Lucci has been found and returned to him, 24 hours after he was stolen from his house in Los Angeles.

Sturridge reported the Pomeranian as missing in a video he posted on Instagram showing a broken glass door, where the thieves broke in.

A number of bags were also stolen, with Sturridge later sharing CCTV footage of a group of men in black hoodies outside the property.

"Somebody's broken into the house in LA, taken my dog from the house," said the distressed former Liverpool striker.

"Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything. I'm dead serious. I wanna know who took my s***. I wanna know what's [happened].

"I wanna know why they've [taken] my dog. I wanna know why they've [taken] bags from upstairs.

"How can you break into a house in LA and take someone's dog? Are you crazy? You've come into a house to take a dog?

“Yo, someone please find my dog. I'll pay anything, I'm dead serious. I want my dog back, man."

Twitter user 'Killa Fame' posted pictures and videos on Wednesday morning claiming he had found Lucci. Sturridge responded asking to see pictures of markings and a tag.

A few hours later it was announced on Good Morning America that Sturridge’s dog had been returned to him.

The power of social media.