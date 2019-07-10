The real-life relationship of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins has been played out on WWE television in recent weeks.

After becoming embroiled in a Twitter argument with Beth Phoenix [planned work or shoot is anybody's guess], the Lasskicker confirmed the strong rumours about her love life by tagging Seth in a tweet asking if they should get their 'men' involved.

A week after the reveal saw intimate footage shown of the pair backstage at WrestleMania 35 during Becky Lynch's '24' documentary on the WWE Network.

In the weeks that followed WWE started showing more interactions between the pair on Monday Night Raw, which started with just little glances backstage.

But it became much more than that at Stomping Grounds, when Lynch's nemesis Lacey Evans was named the special guest referee for the main event between Rollins and Baron Corbin.

With Evans doing everything she could to sabotage Rollins' Universal Championship run, Lynch intervened to take her out and the Kingslayer defeated Corbin to retain his title.

Those backstage glances have now turned to promos and a storyline as 'Secky' will face Corbin and Evans at Extreme Rules in a mixed tag team match, in which the winning team will walk away with the Universal Title and the Raw Women's Championship.

Fans are split of their opinion to bring the relationship into a storyline, with some dubbing their segments 'cringe' and pointing out an apparently lack of chemistry between the two.

And for the people that think WWE are forcing the relationship down people's throats are not going to enjoy the latest merchandise that is being released for Rollins.

Rollins hasn't wore the shirt yet on TV, but you'd think it's only a matter of time before he does, with the official release being July 15, which is the same date as the Raw after Extreme Rules.

Are you a fan of the merch or is it just not necessary, especially if the couples storyline will be done with after Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments!