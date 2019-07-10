Georginio Wijnaldum has deserved to enjoy himself this summer.

The 28-year-old has just completed a gruelling season which only finished in June.

After playing 45 matches in all competitions for Liverpool - and helping them win the Champions League - Wijnaldum went off to help the Netherlands reach the final of the UEFA Nations League.

That’s an awful lot of work for one year.

And Wijnaldum has certainly enjoyed a relaxing summer, inundating his Instagram page with photos of his various ventures.

Wijnaldum has been to Los Angeles, Miami and Suriname. It’s alright for some.

And it’s not gone unnoticed how much Wijnaldum looks like a character from Grand Theft Auto.

Gini is living straight out of GTA

Indeed, Twitter user Adam Kinneen has turned his holiday snaps into GTA loading screens, even including music.

“Here is @GWijnaldum as a GTA character. Retweet until he sees this,” the caption reads.

Brilliant.

Sarri received the GTA treatment

Last month, Maurizio Sarri received the GTA treatment when he touched down in Turin to begin his managerial career at Juventus.

The 60-year-old looked like the perfect GTA character.

Someone start a petition to get Wijnaldum and Sarri in the next GTA game.

Wijnaldum reflects on 18-19 season

The Liverpool midfielder recently reflected on the club’s memorable season, insisting their performances highlighted the maturity of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

“We have evolved a lot," Wijnaldum told Liverpool's official website, per Sky Sports.

"You can see it not only with the results but also with the way we were playing. We grew during the season.

"We started really well and we managed to win difficult games where in the past it was quite difficult, and if we didn't play really well we didn't win the games that were really tough.

"But this season we managed to win those games. We learned a lot.

“Everyone is a better player than they were before."