The heavyweight boxing saga has taken yet another turn within recent weeks as it was announced that Deontay Wilder will take on Tyson Fury in a rematch scheduled for the early months of 2020.

Nonetheless, the mind games are appearing to be well underway as the Bronze Bomber has recently made a jab at the quality of Fury's opponents.

The Gyspy King recently defeated Tom Schwarz in a matter of two rounds, but Wilder was certainly less than impressed.

“I watched it (the Schwarz fight) and Fury did what he was supposed to do. He had a punching bag in there with him,” Wilder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“If you look at Fury’s resume and the things he’s done, he hasn’t really fought anybody of excitement besides from Klitschko or me. Everybody else has been lower opposition.

“Coming back from his little lay-off (and being) another guy getting popped for drugs, he came back in with two low guys up in England. He then finally caved in and fought me.

“But then he comes back again (after our fight) with the same routine against another low guy but he wants to claim he’s the best – it’s kind of crazy.”

Before taking on Fury, Wilder already has an upcoming fight pencilled in, with Luis Ortiz being his next opponent - with further information about the bout being released later this month.

The current WBC heavyweight champion has since questioned the legitimacy of Fury's legacy, stating that he 'fights lower opposition guys'.

“I can’t see why. If I would have fought a Tom Schwarz, then you wouldn’t have heard the last of it – that’s just facts. Guys like that you’re supposed to knock out silly.

“Everybody has got their own plan in their career and what they’re trying to do with it. Everybody is trying to make it to the top and to stay there as long as they can until it’s time to retire. I guess he’s just doing his part (and trying to make his career last longer).”

As I'm sure you're all aware, their previous bout resulted in a controversial draw which shocked journalists and fans alike.

However, Wilder will be hoping to put any uncertainty to rest and silence the critics by defeating Tyson Fury in 2020.