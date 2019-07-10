Amazon Prime joined in the tussle over Premier League rights when they bought a football package in 2018.

The online streaming service will show 20 games per season over the next three years, covering midweek fixtures in early December and all 10 matches taking place on Boxing Day this year.

The rights to air Premier League football are now shared by Amazon Prime, BT Sport and Sky Sports.

BT Sport will show 52 games live per season, while Sky Sports have 128 games.

The matches on Amazon Prime will be free to watch for members of the streaming service.

But those who aren’t members will have to pay £79 a year for membership, or £7.99 a month.

It only adds to the rising costs that fans will have to pay if they want to watch football in the UK.

It'll cost more than £1,000 to watch all football in UK

Indeed, anyone wanting to watch all televised football in the UK will have to pay £1,026.64 to do so.

That includes the cost of Premier Sports, which shows Scottish football, Serie A, Eredivisie and the Chinese Super League, and Eleven Sports, which airs La Liga games.

Sky Sports = £420

BT Sport = £335.88

Premier Sports = £119.88

Eleven Sports = £71.88

Amazon = £79

Total = £1,026.64 per year

That’s an incredible number. No wonder fans are constantly searching for illegal streams.

A recent study found that illegal streaming is causing Premier League clubs to lose around £1 million in sponsorship every game.

The study, conducted by American sponsorship valuation firm GumGum Sports and London-based digital piracy experts MUSO and brought to our attention by the Daily Mail, revealed that each game attracted an average illegal audience of 7.1 million viewers.

When you consider the rising costs of following Premier League football, it’s no wonder more and more are finding illicit ways to watch it.