With less than a month to go before the summer transfer window closes, Manchester United’s expected squad revamp still hasn’t happened yet.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia both left Old Trafford after their contracts expired, but none of the players have been sold as things stand.

Two players have arrived: Dan James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a combined £65 million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are currently focused on bringing hungry, young players to Old Trafford because a number of high-profile stars with big reputations have flopped for the Premier League giants in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Next on their summer transfer wish-list, according to multiple reports, is Newcastle United’s young English midfielder Sean Longstaff.

However, James and Wan-Bissaka are the only two new faces on the club’s pre-season tour in Australia.

The Red Devils kick off their pre-season campaign against Perth Glory on Saturday lunchtime.

And we should see both James and Wan-Bissaka feature, if not from the start then certainly in the second half.

Man Utd have posted footage of the two new boys in action this week and both are looking very sharp.

First, here’s Wan-Bissaka executing a perfectly-timed slide tackle on Juan Mata, helping to set up a goal in the process.

He isn’t nicknamed ‘The Spider’ for no reason.

The England Under-21 international then showed that he can also do some damage at the opposite end of the pitch.

Not a bad finish, Aaron!

James, meanwhile, demonstrated his lightning-quick pace during a sprint test.

The Sun revealed earlier this week that James has been dominated his new teammates in every pre-season fitness test and, looking at him in action here, you can see why.

With that pace, he looks set to be every Premier League’s full-back’s worst nightmare next season.

Away from the training ground, both players have also completed the dreaded initiation.

Check them out here…

Don’t give up the day job, lads!