Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the Wimbledon semi-final on Friday.

The Swiss star had a difficult last eight tie to navigate in the shape of eighth seed Kei Nishikori.

And a shock looked on the cards when the Japanese player took the first set 6-4.

But Federer raised his game as he reeled off the next three sets, winning the contest 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

That proved to be his 100th victory at the All England Club and keeps his hopes alive of a ninth Wimbledon triumph and a 21st Grand Slam title.

He will face his great rival, Nadal, in the final four.

The Spaniard managed to defeat Sam Querrey in straight sets.

The unseeded American made his opponent work hard in the first set, but Nadal eventually came through 7-5.

Nadal then cruised through the second set 6-2, before taking the third set 6-2 to advance to the semi-final.

Federer and Nadal have played 39 times, with Nadal winning 24 of those games.

Federer has the advantage on grass, having won two of their three encounters on the surface.

Their last game on grass came back in the 2008 Wimbledon final, which Nadal famously won in a five set thriller to pick up his first title at the All England Club.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic proved why he's the favourite to retain his crown with a comprehensive straight sets win over David Goffin.

The Serbian was an early break down in the first set but battled back to win 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 as he raced to the last four.

His opponent in the semi-final will be Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Guido Pella in straight sets.

