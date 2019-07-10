Following a social media appeal to find his stolen dog, Lucci, Daniel Sturridge has now been reunited with the Pomeranian.

Sturridge’s house in Los Angeles was broken into earlier this week and several items had been taken.

However, the only thing the Premier League striker was concerned about was finding his beloved pooch.

"Somebody's broken into the house in LA, taken my dog from the house," the distressed former Liverpool forward said.

"Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything. I'm dead serious. I wanna know who took my s***. I wanna know what's [happened].

"I wanna know why they've [taken] my dog. I wanna know why they've [taken] bags from upstairs.

"How can you break into a house in LA and take someone's dog? Are you crazy? You've come into a house to take a dog?

“Yo, someone please find my dog. I'll pay anything, I'm dead serious. I want my dog back, man."

Sturridge offered a substantial cash reward to anybody who could help him find Lucci.

"We will pay anything for the dog," he added. "Whoever brings my dog back, 20 grand, 30 grand, whatever."

A few hours after Sturridge had launched his emotional appeal, an LA rapper called KILLA FAME tweeted a Periscope video claiming to have found missing Lucci.

He also tweeted Sturridge directly, asking: “Is this Lucci?”

Sturridge did not reply to the tweets but KILLA FAME now claims the England international of lying to him about the cash reward.

Alongside a couple of photos of him with Sturridge, KILLA FAME tweeted: “Found @DanielSturridge dog Lucci by me and my nephew... no sizable reward .. so dishonest lies 😢 €30,000”

He then messaged a number of media outlets who ran the story about Sturridge being reunited with his dog, telling them that he’d been let down by Sturridge.

“So since @DanielSturridge dog was found by a black man ... he didn’t deserve the Reward offered!” he later added.

“Don’t offer a reward if you not planning on Living up to your word!!”

Sturridge thanked everybody for helping him find Lucci, although failed to mention KILLA FAME.

He then posted a video showing Lucci back where he belongs: at his home.